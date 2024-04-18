Jimmy Kimmel roasts Donald Trump for mistaking him for Al Pacino in Truth Social post

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Donald Trump for mistaking him for Al Pacino in rant about the late-night television host.

Mr Trump tried taunting Kimmel in a Truth Social post, but it backfired when he mistook him for Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino. Calling Kimmel “stupid” and generally complaining about the job he did hosting the Oscars last month – Trump also wrongly claimed KImmel was the one to to read out the Best Picture winner and made a “classic choke” out of it. Actor Al Pacino was the one to read out the winner, while Trump also called the award “Picture of the Year”.

“Either ‘Feeble Knieble’ doesn’t know that Al Pacino and I are different guys, or he didn’t actually watch the Oscars he claims to have hated so much,” Kimmel responded during his Wednesday night show.

“He got everything wrong, and we know he didn’t forget because according to his top aides, he has an encyclopedic memory,” he joked, echoing a sentiment Mr Trump’s White House advisor, Stephen Miller, previously said on Fox News.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live host has repeatedly poked fun at Trump this week, calling the alleged hush money at the heart of his ongoing criminal trial a “legal expense.” But is it Kimmel’s callout of Trump onstage at the Oscars ceremony that the former president cannot seem to let go.

Kimmel theorises that maybe Mr Trump dreamed that he was Al Pacino during one of ‘court sietstas’ ( Jimmy Kimmel Live )

During the show, Kimmel filled a bit of time with reading out a post by Mr Trump on Truth Social claiming he was a bad host and responding: “Isn’t it past your jail time?”.

“Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, ‘Picture of the Year’,” Trump wrote on Wednesday.

“It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, “AND THE WINNER IS.” Instead he stammered around as he opened the envelope. Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, “DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,” they said. He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS,” the rest of the post read.

Al Pacino was actually the person to announce Best Picture, despite what Mr Trump thinks ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pacino was the one tasked with reading out the Best Picture winne, announcing Oppenheimer as the winner. But he broke from tradition as he did not read out the other nominees.

“Maybe you dreamed this one during one of your courtroom siestas. I don’t know,” Kimmel quipped, referring to the former president’s apparent nod off in the courtroom on Monday, as witnessed by many court reporters.

Donald Trump talking to reporters after the conclusion of the second day on the hush money trial ( EPA )

Aside from that, Kimmel was astounded that this was how Trump decided to spend his day off from court proceedings, with the former president facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, related to payments made ahead of the 2016 presidential election, allegedly to conceal an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trumpo denies the affair and all of the charges against him.

“He’s in the first week of a criminal trial, the first president to be on trial for a criminal offence for [allegedly] paying hush money to a pornographic film star, he was in court all day Monday, he was in all day yesterday; today, he had a day off, and how he did he spend that? Brunch with Melania? No. Maybe a catch with Baron in the yard? No, no. ‘Ranta Claus’ got up bright and early to post 165 venomous words about yours truly,” Kimmel said.