Trump suggests Jimmy Carter ‘died a happy man’ knowing Biden was a worse president

‘Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn‘t the worst. President Joe Biden was,’ the president said on Thursday afternoon

Justin Baragona
in New York
Thursday 17 April 2025 14:11 EDT
Comments
Donald Trump suggests in the Oval Office that Jimmy Carter died a happy man knowing that Joe Biden was a worse president than he was.
Donald Trump declared during an Oval Office meeting with the Italian prime minister that President Joe Biden’s tenure in office was so terrible that JimmY Carter “died a happy man” knowing that there was someone “worse” than him.

“And then you had like the last administration, the only thing they were good at was cheating in elections,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “That‘s about all they could do. They couldn‘t do anything. They were useless. They were incompetent.”

He added: “Worst administration in the history of our country. Worse than Jimmy Carter. Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn‘t the worst. President Joe Biden was. “

