Trump reveals who he thinks killed JFK after releasing assassination investigation files
Trump released approximately 80,000 documents pertaining to the investigation into Kennedy’s assassination
President Donald Trump said he has “always” agreed with the official conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald killed former president John F. Kennedy but hinted the infamous assassin may have had help.
While aboard Air Force One over the weekend, Trump sat down with Clay Travis from OutKick, a conservative website part of the administration’s “new media” push, to discuss a wide breadth of topics, including the president’s conclusion about Kennedy’s assassination.
When asked if he believed Oswald was the one who killed Kennedy – a conclusion rebuked by some conspiracy theorists – Trump responded, “I do.”
“I do and I’ve always felt that,” the president said.
However, Trump left the door open for other theories asking, “Of course, was he helped?”
Some people believe Oswald received assistance from the U.S. government, the Mafia, the CIA, the Cuban government, the KBG or other powerful entities. Thus far, all evidence has shown Oswald acted alone.
The interview question arose because Trump directed his administration to release the remaining 80,000 documents as part of the government’s investigation into Kennedy’s assassination. Those documents were being withheld from the public due to their sensitive nature but Trump ordered his administration to release them all with no redactions.
Ultimately the documents did not reveal any groundbreaking new information about Kennedy’s assassination. However, it did unveil several people’s Social Security numbers.
“I think the papers have turned out to be somewhat unspectacular and maybe that’s a good thing,” Trump told Travis.
The Kennedy assassination files are just one part of Trump’s efforts to declassify and release information around cases and events of public interest.
The president signed an executive order directing his administration to release information related to the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the killing of Robert F. Kennedy, the September 11 attacks and more.
