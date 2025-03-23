Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said he has “always” agreed with the official conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald killed former president John F. Kennedy but hinted the infamous assassin may have had help.

While aboard Air Force One over the weekend, Trump sat down with Clay Travis from OutKick, a conservative website part of the administration’s “new media” push, to discuss a wide breadth of topics, including the president’s conclusion about Kennedy’s assassination.

When asked if he believed Oswald was the one who killed Kennedy – a conclusion rebuked by some conspiracy theorists – Trump responded, “I do.”

“I do and I’ve always felt that,” the president said.

open image in gallery Former president John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963 by Lee Harvey Oswald – but conspiracy theorists have floated many other ideas ( AP )

However, Trump left the door open for other theories asking, “Of course, was he helped?”

Some people believe Oswald received assistance from the U.S. government, the Mafia, the CIA, the Cuban government, the KBG or other powerful entities. Thus far, all evidence has shown Oswald acted alone.

The interview question arose because Trump directed his administration to release the remaining 80,000 documents as part of the government’s investigation into Kennedy’s assassination. Those documents were being withheld from the public due to their sensitive nature but Trump ordered his administration to release them all with no redactions.

Ultimately the documents did not reveal any groundbreaking new information about Kennedy’s assassination. However, it did unveil several people’s Social Security numbers.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump announced the Kennedy assassination files would be released one day before they became public. He has now said he believes Lee Harvey Oswald killed Kennedy ( REUTERS )

“I think the papers have turned out to be somewhat unspectacular and maybe that’s a good thing,” Trump told Travis.

The Kennedy assassination files are just one part of Trump’s efforts to declassify and release information around cases and events of public interest.

The president signed an executive order directing his administration to release information related to the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the killing of Robert F. Kennedy, the September 11 attacks and more.