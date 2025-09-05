Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has lashed out at veteran New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, days after he announced his retirement, labeling him a “psychotic nut job.”

Trump was up early on Friday morning to blast Nadler, 78, on Truth Social, digging up resentments from years past to give the representative a vicious send-off.

“Jerry Nadler, one of the most disgusting Congressmen in USA History is, at long last, calling it ‘quits’ – He’s finally leaving Congress!” the president cheered on social media.

open image in gallery New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, 78, who called time on his long career in public service earlier this week ( Getty )

“I’ve been beating this bum for 40 years, first as a New York City developer, where he opposed me, for no reason, at every corner, but could NEVER stop me from getting the job done, and then, as your President, where this psychopathic nut job, together with Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Impeached me twice, AND LOST, wasting Millions of Dollars in time and taxpayer money.

“It will be a great day for the U.S.A. when Nadler, a pathetic lightweight, is out of office and leaves our beautiful, and NOW VERY SAFE, Washington, D.C.”

It was not immediately clear precisely what set Trump off, although Nadler’s latest post on X is a response to a clip from New York Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani alleging that the president has been “scheming” with his rivals Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo “behind closed doors” to ensure his defeat.

“The evidence couldn’t be clearer: Donald Trump’s choice in this race is Andrew Cuomo,” Nadler commented on the video.

open image in gallery Nadler speaks on behalf of New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani at a union event in the Big Apple last month ( Getty )

“Trump is trying to buy this election for his billionaire donors – and Andrew Cuomo is on board with the program. It’s time to unite behind Zohran Mamdani to protect NYC from Donald Trump.”

The Brooklynite announced his decision not to seek reelection on Monday in an interview with The New York Times in which he cited the visible decline of former president Joe Biden in his final year in the White House as his reason for stepping down after 34 years in the House of Representatives.

“Watching the Biden thing really said something about the necessity for generational change in the party, and I think I want to respect that,” he said, acknowledging that the more younger voices might benefit his party.

"I’m not saying we should change over the entire party,” Nadler added. “But I think a certain amount of change is very helpful, especially when we face the challenge of Trump and his incipient fascism."

As his post makes clear, Trump has long loathed Nadler, not least for his part in the first House impeachment push against the president in his first term, which saw him called the representative a “sleazebag” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020, among many other insults.