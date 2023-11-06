Jack Smith responds to Trump’s attempt to dismiss January 6 case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prosecutors with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office are calling on Judge Tanya Chutkan to reject former president Donald Trump’s effort to have the election subversion and conspiracy charges against him dismissed, writing in a Monday court filing that Mr Trump “stands alone in American history for his alleged crimes” and pointing out that cases cited by the ex-president’s lawyers don’t support the arguments they’ve made.

“No other president has engaged in conspiracy and obstruction to overturn valid election results and illegitimately retain power. The indictment squarely charges the defendant for this conduct, and the defendant’s constitutional and statutory challenges to it are meritless,” they said.

In the 79-page filing opposing two separate motions filed by Mr Trump’s legal team, Assistant Special Counsels James Pierce and John Pellettieri and Senior Assistant Special Counsels Thomas Windom and Molly Gaston noted that the indictment returned against the ex-president by a Washington, DC grand jury over the summer accused him of “perpetrating an unprecedented campaign of deceit to attack the very functioning of the federal government to collect, count, and certify votes; to obstruct the January 6 congressional proceeding at which the election results are certified; and to disenfranchise millions of voters”.

They further described Mr Trump actions as part of “a concerted criminal effort to overturn the presidential election results and prevent the lawful transfer of power to his successor”.

Last month, Mr Trump’s attorneys filed the two separate motions to dismiss the charges on both constitutional and statutory grounds, including by claiming that he has permanent immunity for any acts he undertook as president, and by arguing that his acquittal at the end of his second impeachment trial by the Senate bars him from being charged criminally for any conduct relating to his efforts to overturn the election.

But prosecutors now say those filings only reflect the fact that Mr Trump “cannot mount meritorious challenges to the charges against him” and derided the ex-president’s arguments as relying on “distortions and misrepresentations” in an attempt to “rewrite” the charges against him as being for “wholly innocuous, perhaps even admirable conduct”.

More follows...