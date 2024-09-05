Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Prosecutors could release never-before-seen evidence in the federal election interference case against Donald Trump ahead of the November presidential election, according to a schedule laied out Thursday in a Washington federal court.

Under the timeline, the special counsel’s office will file evidentiary disclosures on September 10 and supporting materials for its arguments around presidential immunity by September 26, disclosures which could include grand jury transcripts and other materials with the potential to impact the 2024 race and shed new light on the 2020 campaign and the January 6 insurrection.

The schedule largely sides with special counsel Jack Smith’s proposed timeline for the trial.

The evidence may not immediately be fully public after it’s submitted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.