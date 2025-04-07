Trump says U.S. will have ‘direct talks’ with Iran as strikes on Houthis continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representatives for the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran will meet for rare bilateral talks on Saturday in an effort to restart a dialogue over the Iranian nuclear weapons program, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

Trump made the announcement of “direct talks” between Washington and Tehran during an Oval Office media availability alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following bilateral discussions between the two leaders.

“We’re having direct talks with Iran ... it’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen. And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or, frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with if they can avoid it. So we're going to see if we can avoid it, but it's getting to be very dangerous territory. And hopefully those talks will be successful.,” said Trump, who added that it was in Tehran’s “best interest” for the talks to be “successful.”

Asked to elaborate further on the announcement, Trump said American and Iranian representatives would have “a very big meeting on Saturday” and contrasted the talks with previous negotiations in which the U.S. went through intermediaries on account of the lack of diplomatic relations between Washington and Tehran having been formally severed since April 1980.

“Maybe a deal is going to be made that'd be great. That'd be ...really great for Iran, I can tell you that,” Trump said. “But hopefully we're not going to have to get into that — we're meeting, very importantly, on Saturday, at almost the highest level, and we'll see how it works out."

Trump declined to tell reporters where the talks would take place but described them as being “top level” while threatening “great danger” for Iran if the talks are unsuccessful because Iran “cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

“If the talks aren’t successful, I actually think it'll be a very bad day for Iran,” he said.

More follows...