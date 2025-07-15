Trump says he’s going to give ‘low IQ’ AOC and Jasmine Crockett an intelligence test
Trump made the bizarre comments about the two Democratic representatives Tuesday afternoon.
President Donald Trump made the bold claim that he plans to give “low IQ” Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett intelligence tests to “see who comes out best.”
Trump made the bizarre comments about the New York and Texas Democrats while speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon before boarding Air Force One for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“AOC, look, I think she’s very nice. But she’s very low IQ, and we really don’t need low IQ. Between her and Crockett, we’re going to give them both an IQ test to see who comes out best,” Trump said.
“Now, I took my test. I took a real test at Walter Reed Medical Center, and I aced it. I got every one of all those questions right. Now it’s time for them to take a test,” Trump said before adding, “Anyway, have a good time!”
This is a breaking news story...
