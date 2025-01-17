How Team Trump feels about Michelle Obama avoiding Trump’s inauguration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be attending Donald Trump’s second inauguration — but those close to the president-elect don’t seem to mind, according to a report.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” said a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama earlier this week.

The Obamas’ office gave no explanation for her absence, but MAGA world doesn’t seem bothered by the snub.

“They are having a good laugh,” a source involved in planning the inauguration told Page Six. “They didn’t expect her to come anyway.”

open image in gallery Michelle Obama attended Trump’s first inauguration in 2017, but plans not to attend his second ( Getty Images )

One Republican source believed her decision to miss Trump’s second inauguration was a snub: “It’s obvious that this was her way of protesting Trump. She hates him.”

A Democratic source told the outlet there’s no reason to read into her absence: “Donald Trump and Melania didn’t go to Joe Biden’s inauguration and nobody cared. No one said anything.”

Another source told the outlet that she decided to sit the ceremony out because she doesn’t want to be “phony” while watching the man she once described as “felon, slumlord” and a “predator” be sworn in.

“She’s never been fake and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up,” the source said. “She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes.”

A source related a similar sentiment to People. “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake,” the source told the outlet. “Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition.

open image in gallery The former first lady hasn’t given a reason for skipping, but Trump’s team said they feel it was her way of protesting his win ( Getty Images )

The source added: “She would be expected to swallow her feelings in the spotlight if she attended his second inauguration.”

Reflecting on going to Trump’s first inauguration after being in the White House for eight years, she said on her show The Light Podcast in 2023: “To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display, there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage.

“There was no reflection of the broader sense of America. Many people took pictures of me and they’re like, ‘You weren’t in a good mood.’ No, I was not,” she said.

This is the second major event that the former first lady plans to skip this month. She didn’t attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral at the Washington National Cathedral with Barack Obama, with the Obamas’ office saying that she had “scheduling conflicts” and was still in Hawaii.

The former first lady won’t be the only Democratic heavyweight not in attendance. Nancy Pelosi will reportedly also sit out Trump’s second inauguration.