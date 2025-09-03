Trump admin accused of ‘attack’ on immigrants after banning voter recruitment drives at naturalization events
A voter advocacy group said the Trump administration is ‘making it harder for new citizens to register to vote, which is yet another intimidation tactic and attack on the immigrant community’
The Trump administration has been accused of launching an “attack” on immigrants after banning voter recruitment drives at naturalization events.
Once an immigrant becomes a naturalized citizen they become eligible to register to vote. In the past, nongovernmental groups have been able to set up voter registration services at naturalization ceremonies, helping these new citizens take the first step in participating in America’s electoral process.
But now, the Homeland Security Department has prohibited nongovernmental entities from conducting voter recruitment drives at naturalization ceremonies, “emphasizing the non-partisan nature” of these services.
In a policy alert published last Friday, Citizenship and Immigration Services said, “only state and local election officials will be permitted to offer voter registration services at the end of administrative naturalization ceremonies.”
Citizenship and Immigration Services said the use of nongovernmental organizations at these drives had been “sporadic and varied based upon the location.”
“Given USCIS does not primarily rely on nongovernment organizations for voter registration services, and the administrative burden on USCIS to ensure that those nongovernmental organizations who provide voter registration services are nonpartisan,” the agency decided to ban them from naturalization events.
The League of Women, a women-led grassroots organization that empowers all Americans to vote, blasted the Trump administration’s decision to ban them and other nongovernmental organizations from naturalization ceremonies.
“For decades, the League of Women Voters has been a trusted partner of both USCIS and federal courts to register new voters at naturalization ceremonies. This work has resulted in hundreds of thousands of new citizens registering to vote with League volunteers across the country,” the non-profit wrote in a statement.
The League accused Citizenship and Immigration Services of attempting to “keep new citizens from accessing their full rights.”
In contrast to the agency’s assertion that nongovernmental organizations were not needed at these events, the League said its volunteers “step in where election officials often lack capacity, making sure critical voter registration services reach those who need them most.”
The policy shakeup comes amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, which has included Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids across the country, mass deportations and pressure for immigrants living in the country illegally to self-deport.
“By shutting out the League and other civic partners, USCIS is making it harder for new citizens to register to vote, which is yet another intimidation tactic and attack on the immigrant community,” the non-profit said, urging the Trump administration to reverse its new policy.
The Independent has reached out to USCIS for comment.
