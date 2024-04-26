✕ Close Donald Trump meets New Yorkers before resuming hush money trial

Donald Trump returned to court for the latest instalment of his New York hush money trial on Thursday, where the jury heard further testimony from a former tabloid mogul who detailed the “catch-and-kill” scheme at the heart of the case.

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified about his agreement with his “mentor” Mr Trump and ex-attorney Michael Cohen to suppress stories about the defendant’s alleged affairs.

The cross-examination of Mr Pecker by defence lawyer Emil Bove will likely wrap up on Friday.

Justice Juan Merchan is yet to rule on whether Mr Trump should be held in contempt and fined $10,000 for allegedly violating a trial gag order by posting about witnesses and jurors on Truth Social.

Elsewhere, in Washington DC, attorneys for the former president delivered oral arguments in front of the US Supreme Court in support of his “presidential immunity” defence against prosecution in a landmark hearing.

The justices appeared poised to accept at least a portion of Mr Trump’s argument but could take several weeks to issue a ruling.

In other legal news, the Republican presidential candidate had his latest efforts to overturn the E Jean Carroll verdict against him dismissed.

Alex Woodward is providing live updates from the courthouse in Manhattan.