Trump denied request to halt hush money trial by appeals court

Graeme Massie
Friday 19 April 2024 21:54
Comments
(The Independent)

Donald Trump’s request to halt his New York hush money trial was rejected by an appeals court judge after a jury panel was selected in the historic case.

The Friday afternoon ruling came just hours after the jury of 12 people and six alternates was seated in the case, meaning opening statements can begin on Monday.

Justice Marsha Michael took just minutes to issue the ruling after a short hearing.

The former president’s legal team had asked the judge to pause the case brought by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg as they attempted to have it moved out of the borough.

More follows.

Comments

