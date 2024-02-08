Trump braces for Supreme Court hearing on whether he can stay on 2024 ballots: Live
Oral arguments to be heard today as highest court weighs Republican’s eligibility to run for White House again amid ‘insurrection’ allegations pertaining to Capitol riot
GOP Rep Chip Roy criticises Donald Trump’s border policy
The US Supreme Court will begin hearing opening arguments on Thursday as it considers whether Republican presidential contender Donald Trump should be allowed to remain on 2024 ballot papers.
The states of Colorado and Maine have moved to have Mr Trump removed citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which argues that anyone found to have “engaged in insurrection” after swearing a loyalty oath should not be allowed to return to public office.
The highest court in the land, which has a conservative majority, will now consider whether that applies to Mr Trump in relation to the Capitol riot of 6 January 2021, when his supporters stormed the legislative complex in an attempt to stop the formal certification of the 2020 election results, erroneously believing the vote to have been “rigged” in Joe Biden’s favour, as the then-president and his allies had repeatedly claimed.
Also on Thursday, Mr Trump is expected to win the Nevada Republican caucus, a formality in which principle rival Nikki Haley will not take part, which will hand him a further 26 delegates as he attempts to sew up his party’s nomination to challenge Mr Biden again in November.
Trump plans to skip SCOTUS hearing on ballot eligibility
The former president is not expected to appear at the Supreme Court today for oral arguments in the case challenging his presidential primary ballot eligibility in Colorado, according to CNN.
Despite Trump using his recent trials and court proceedings as media coverage to promote his 2024 presidential campaign, the arguments in Trump v Anderson will apparently not serve as such.
Instead, he will stay at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, before heading to Nevada later for the Republican caucus, which he is expected to win at a canter, picking up another 26 delegates.
Trump plans to skip SCOTUS hearing on ballot eligibility
Former president has used recent court appearances to bolster his 2024 presidential campaign
Coming up today: Supreme Court oral arguments on whether Trump can stay on 2024 ballots
Did Donald Trump “engage” in insurrection? And if he did, can he be kicked off the presidential ballot? Or should that decision be left up to Congress?
These are the major constitutional questions surrounding Trump’s presidential campaign, including whether he is immune from prosecution for crimes connected to the January 6 attack and if his name can be removed from ballots because of them, that the US Supreme Court could soon settle.
On Thursday, the nation’s highest court will consider whether Colorado election officials can remove Trump from the state’s ballots in 2024, after the state’s top court disqualified him from the presidency under the US Constitution’s “insurrection” clause.
Will the Supreme Court keep Donald Trump on 2024 ballots?
Justices could decide whether the former president is disqualified from office for his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. Alex Woodward explains
Tucker Carlson’s Putin interview will ‘blow up’ US election, according to Russian propaganda
A Russian propagandist working for Kremlin-controlled state TV has claimed that Tucker Carlson’s interview with President Vladimir Putin is set to “blow up” the upcoming US election.
The Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday that the interview took place on Tuesday, and it is believed to be set for broadcast on Thursday.
Putin propagandists claim Tucker Carlson interview will ‘blow up’ US election
‘Access to an American audience through Carlson during the heated struggle between Biden and Trump is again an opportunity to exert that proverbial influence on the US election,’ Russian official says
Trump legal team replies to Fulton County DA’s response to disqualification move
Donald Trump’s legal team replies to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s argument that her conduct does not warrant disqualification from the sprawling Georgia election interference racketeering case she brought against the former president and his 14 co-defendants.
The Trump team claims that Ms Willis’s “extrajudicial racial comments” during a speech at a historically Black church created an “appearance of impropriety”.
Here’s our coverage of the speech:
Fani Willis defends prosecutor on Trump case after relationship claims
She indicated racism was at the heart of allegations against her
Steve Sadow, one of Mr Trump’s attorneys, writes that he “can only hope” that the district attorney will be required to explain her comments “in testimony under oath” when she, special prosecutor Nathan Wade — with whom she has admitted a relationship — and others in her office, testify in a 15 February hearing before Judge Scott McAfee.
Here’s Alex Woodward reporting on Ms Willis’s response:
Fani Willis rejects ‘salacious’ accusations in Trump election crimes case
Fulton County prosecutor responds to ‘salacious’ accusations from Trump defendants trying to derail case
Trump legal team looks to get Mar-a-Lago classified docs charges dropped
In a new filing, lawyers for Donald Trump said that they plan to file multiple motions to get the criminal charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case against the former president dismissed, NBC News reports.
“Defendants currently plan to file on February 22, at minimum, a series of motions to dismiss the Superseding Indictment and certain of the charges therein,” Todd Blanche and Christopher Kise wrote in the newly filed motion, which seeks to extend certain deadlines in the case.
The superseding indictment in the case alleges Mr Trump was involved in a scheme to delete security video at his Palm Beach home and private club.
They added that they are “still evaluating potential motions” which could relate to presidential immunity, the Presidential Records Act, their client’s security clearances, and “selective and vindictive prosecution”.
Both sides — the defence and Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team have until 22 February to file pretrial motions in the case.
After Nevada loss, Haley again lays into Trump and Biden’s ages
Despite a disastrous result in the Nevada primary where she was beaten by “None of these candidates” in a race in which Donald Trump did not participate, Nikki Haley continues to lay into the former president and current occupant of the Oval Office, Joe Biden, over their respective ages.
The former UN ambassador is focusing all of her energy on her home state of South Carolina where she served as governor for two terms, and has vowed to stay in the race for the Republican Party presidential nomination even after Tuesday’s embarrassing outcome in the Silver State.
Her campaign pitch against both Mr Trump and President Biden is that they are both too old to lead the country, aged 77 and 81 respectively, and that it is time for generational change. Ms Haley is 52.
Nikki Haley lays into Trump and Biden’s ages again after disastrous night in Nevada
Nikki Haley has made generational change in politics a key part of her campaign
What’s the most ‘devastating’ part of Trump’s immunity loss?
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday taunted Donald Trump after a federal appeals court ruled he does not have “immunity” from prosecution for crimes committed while he was in office.
Martha McHardy reports on what he said:
Kimmel reveals most ‘devastating’ part of Trump’s immunity loss
A federal appeals court ruled Donald Trump does not have ‘immunity’ from prosecution for crimes committed while he was in office
Trump tells followers to give Bud Light a ‘second chance’
Donald Trump has urged conservatives to relax their boycott of Bud Light brewer Anheuser-Busch over LGBT+ rights, extending an olive branch to one of America’s biggest beer makers.
In a post on his social network Truth Social on Tuesday, Mr Trump described the company as “a great American brand that deserves a second chance”.
He further claimed that he is compiling a list of “woke companies”, and that Anheuser-Busch – which donated nearly $1.8m to Republicans in the 2022 elections – was not among them.
“The Bud Light ad was a mistake of epic proportions, and for that a very big price was paid,” said Mr Trump, referring to last year’s Pride Month advert featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney that triggered the boycott.
Io Dodds reports on the new Trump stance toward the company:
Trump says he’s making list of ‘woke’ companies as he urges end to Bud Light boycott
The Independent previously revealed that the former president had a significant financial interest in the beer brand’s parent company
Those MAGA-Taylor Swift conspiracy theories? Trump voters aren’t buying them
NBC News reports that the wild conspiracy MAGA theories swirling around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs head to the Super Bowl this weekend are generally falling flat with Trump voters.
Talking to Republican voters, the network found the following responses to the idea that there was something nefarious relating to the couple’s relationship and the 2024 election:
“To be honest and blunt, I think that’s crazy. It’s absolutely crazy,” said Nic Heimsoth, a two-time Trump voter from Kansas City, Missouri.
—
“The Democrats will use fair means and foul to win, but that’s nonsense,” [Cynthia Yockey, 70, is a two-time Trump voter] said of the conspiracy theory.
“Democrats’ record of hoaxes is pretty long,” she added. “It’s been a steady stream of manipulations, so it becomes easy to start to use that filter to see everything. I would love for Republicans to chill so that we start working with the real hoaxes.
—
“Everyone’s trying to find some political vantage to everything,” Craig Gingrich, 75, a substitute teacher from Cedar Falls, Iowa, said of Swift and Kelce’s relationship. “I don’t buy into it, and I don’t think a lot of my conservative friends do, either.”
And here’s our reporting on the bizarre theories floating around MAGA World:
Is Taylor Swift a Biden psyop? Here’s the far-right’s ‘evidence’
Conservative media storm erupts over deranged suggestion that pop superstar could be a Democratic ploy to brainwash voters into turning away from Donald Trump, writes Joe Sommerlad
Trump trolls Haley over Nevada primary loss
Donald Trump has trolled Nikki Haley after her loss in the Nevada primary to “none of these candidates”.
The former UN ambassador and two-term governor of South Carolina did not campaign in the state, instead focusing on her home state which votes next.
She ran against “none of these candidates” and some notable names that had already dropped out of the race.
Here’s what the former president had to say:
Trump trolls Haley over Nevada primary loss: ‘She’ll soon claim victory’
Former president gleefully mocked his former UN ambassador, his last rival for the Republican Party nomination
