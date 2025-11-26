Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Wednesday started the first day of his Thanksgiving holiday by lashing out at a New York Times report that found his level of activity over his first 10 months back in office to be significantly lower than it was during his first term — going so far as to attack the looks of the story’s lead author.

The 79-year-old chief executive — the oldest person to ever be sworn in for a four-year term in the White House — ironically appeared to get a late start to his usually early morning rants over coverage as he took to Truth Social for the first time at 9:47 a.m. to accuse “the creeps at the failing New York Times” of being “at it again” with a “hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy.”

The Times report analyzed Trump’s official schedules logged in a database maintained by Roll Call and compared engagements during his first and second terms and found his official engagements fell by 39 percent compared with the first 10n months of his second term, with 1,029 official events this year compared with 1,688 during the same period in 2017.

The analysis also revealed that Trump’s first scheduled events of the day started at 10:31 a.m. on average in 2017, while events during his second term have started more often in the afternoons at 12:08 p.m. His events ended, on average, at around the same time, shortly after 5 p.m.

“They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE. This cheap “RAG” is truly an “ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE,” Trump wrote.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump woke up on his first day of a Thanksgiving holiday break in Mar-a-Lago to find a report citing his aging and alleged decline. ( Getty )

The president’s public appearances are a matter of public record, yet Trump accused the Times of fabricating their analysis to harm him politically.

He also accused veteran White House reporter Katie Rogers of being “assigned to only write bad things” about him and called her “a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.”

“There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (“That was aced”) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now,” he added.

Despite Trump’s “perfect” test scores, there has been speculation over his health after he appeared to have bruising on the back of his hand and he was checked for “mild swelling” in his legs during the summer.

Former White House physician Dr. Jeffrey Kuhlman, who has cared for Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton, noted to the Times that Trump is often “sedentary” when he is in the Oval Office.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump deplane as they arrive at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden ( REUTERS )

A source close to the president told The Independent that Trump now prefers his media availabilities to be in Oval Office or cabinet room, where he can be seated so as to not be fatigued from standing for long periods while speaking with reporters.

The president’s attack on Rogers, who has covered the White House since 2014, comes just days after he lashed out at another female reporter, Catherine Lucey of Bloomberg News, after she tried to ask him a question about whether his administration would release case files from the FBI probe into dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

During a question-and-answer session with reporters aboard Air Force One last week, the president jabbed his finger in Lucey’s face after she tried to follow up on a comment he’d made about his relationship with Epstein.

“If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not…” the reporter began before Trump snapped.

“Quiet! Quiet, piggy,” he said.

The Times on Wednesday responded to Trump’s attack on its reporting and personal attack on its reporter, writing: “The Times’s reporting is accurate and built on first hand reporting of the facts. Name-calling and personal insults don’t change that, nor will our journalists hesitate to cover this administration in the face of intimidation tactics like this,” the broadsheet said in a statement after Trump’s Truth Social rant. “Expert and thorough reporters like Katie Rogers exemplify how an independent and free press helps the American people better understand their government and its leaders.”