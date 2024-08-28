Support truly

Donald Trump continued his sexist attacks against Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris — this time by sharing an outrageous post from one of his supporters.

In his latest offensive against the vice president, who is leading in the polls, Trump reposted on Tuesday a comment suggesting that she slept her way into power by dating former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in the 1990s.

Although these types of remarks are not new for Trump or his allies, this time he also implicated his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, referring to her husband’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

The former president on Tuesday “reTruthed” a response to a photo of the women smiling side by side that read: “Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently…”

The sexist attacks by Trump are not new to Harris — and certainly not new to Clinton, who in 2016 became the first woman to win a major party’s presidential nomination.

Trump has used one word to describe both of them: “nasty.”

Donald Trump shared an offensive post about Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris ( Truth Social )

During the last 2016 presidential debate, Trump called Clinton a “nasty woman.” He recycled the term last week during a Fox & Friends interview, when he called Harris a “nasty person.”

Since Harris moved to the top of the Democratic ticket, the former president and members of his party have ramped up the sexist attacks against her.

Behind closed doors, the Republican nominee has referred to the vice president as a “bitch” on more than one occasion, TheNew York Times reported this month.

In an interview last month, the former president bizarrely predicted that world leaders would “walk all over” Harris because of her appearance.

“She’ll be like a play toy,” he said. “They look at her and they say, ‘We can’t believe we got so lucky.’ They’re going to walk all over her.”

Trump shared a sexist post about Clinton and Harris on Truth Social on Tuesday ( AP / AFP )

Meanwhile, his running mate JD Vance made headlines after a resurfaced video showed him calling Harris a “childless cat lady” and claiming that she doesn’t have a “direct stake” in America’s future — despite the fact that she has two stepchildren. As Vance was taking heat, Trump came to his defense, saying “women understood” the Ohio senator’s point and Democrats were “spinning” the narrative.

Trump’s repost also comes one month after a Fox Business guest called Harris “the original ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl,” referring to a viral TikTok clip that alludes to oral sex.

Even though the caption he reposted did not include his own words, Trump has made his feelings toward women clear over the years.

In 2016, he was caught on tape bragging about being able to “grab ‘em by the pussy.” This spring, he went on trial over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, whom he allegedly had an affair with while married to Melania Trump, who was then pregnant with Barron.

He has also been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, including one case where he was found liable by a jury of sexually assaulting former Elle columnist E Jean Carroll.

After Trump shared the distasteful post on Tuesday, Shannon Watts, the founder of gun safety group Moms Demand Action, posted on X: “Donald Trump reposted this. Is this really who you want making decisions about women’s freedoms and safety?”