Betting odds for the 2024 presidential election changed in favor of Donald Trump over Labor Day, according to RealClearPolitics.

The average betting odds across multiple platforms (including Betfair, PredictIt and Bovada) flipped on September 2, with Trump scraping a +0.9 margin over Kamala Harris.

The presidential betting odds currently stand at 49.7 for Trump and 48.8 for Harris, on average. This is close to an equal split standoff.

RealClearPolling betting averages ( RealClearPolling )

However, on some platforms like PredictIt, Harris still leads.

Trump led the bookies by a mile in May and peaked in mid-July, according to RealClearPolitics. The site RealClearPolitics learn right and has been accused of skewing results that favor Trump in the past.

However, in early August, bets for Harris overtook Trump, as shown in this analysis by The Independent, and she remained higher for several weeks.

On August 21, betting odds for Trump surpassed Harris, as fewer high-money wagers were placed for the former president, before switching back again.

The tight betting odds between the two candidates may indicate that the American public is not convinced that either has emerged as a clear frontrunner. It is important to note that betting odds do not correlate to how people will vote.

In the polls, Harris is leading by an average of 3.3 percent. But in the swing states, the jury is still out, with both Harris and Trump leading in different states and different polls.