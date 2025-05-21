Trump’s bald spot during Oval Office meeting draws laughter on social media

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump appeared to debut a new bald spot Wednesday, much to the amusement of the internet.

Many took to social media to joke after photos and videos taken during a contentious Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa seemingly revealed a glowing bald patch.

“Someone please tell Trump we can see his shiny bald head underneath his cotton-floss hairdo,” one person joked on X.

“Just saw a side profile of Trump’s hairstyle and new hair color…he must have to sit in a chair for 3 hours each morning to manage that hairstyle to cover all of his bald spots and get it all hair sprayed,” another commented on Facebook.

Another quipped: “The bald spot inside his head is much larger!”

open image in gallery Social media had jokes after President Trump appeared to have a bald spot during a serious meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday. ( Reuters )

“Trump has a bald spot showing on the top of his head. Wonder who he is going to fire for allowing it to be shown,” one commentator questioned, while others jokingly wondered if it was “part of the golden dome.”

It wouldn’t be known from the way the social media reacted, but Trump’s meeting with Ramaphosa at the White House Wednesday centered on a much more serious subject.

The meeting, which Ramaphosa said was intended to “reset” the relationship between the two countries, appeared to go off the rails when Trump confronted Ramaphosa with inflammatory videos and news articles that he alleged to be evidence of “genocide” against white South Africans.

The president has criticized South African land reform, which aims to address the injustices of apartheid, as well as the International Court of Justice case accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Trump canceled aid to the country, expelled its ambassador, and offered refuge to white minority Afrikaners based on racial discrimination claims that Pretoria says are unfounded.

After a friendly start to the meeting, Trump played a video showing Julian Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party, chanting “Kill the Boer!” and what he claimed were burial sites of murdered white farmers.

open image in gallery The spot was purportedly visible during a serious Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. ( Getty Images )

Ramaphosa pushed back against Trump’s claims, calmly telling him, “that is not government policy,” and “our government policy is completely, completely against what he was saying,” referring to the opposition leader Malema.

Earlier in their meeting, the South African leader said that no matter what, the U.S. and South Africa “are joined at the hip and we need to be talking to them.” The U.S. is South Africa’s second biggest trading partner after China.

Trump was accompanied by Vice President JD Vance and South African born billionaire Elon Musk, who has previously accused Ramaphosa of pursuing anti-white policies, which he denies.