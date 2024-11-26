Bizarre moment Trump asks to buy young girl’s hair ‘for millions’ at golf club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump asked a young fan if he could “buy” her hair for “millions” of dollars during a bizarre encounter at his Florida golf club.

The president-elect was driving a buggy around the Trump International Golf Club at West Palm Beach when he pulled up beside a group of club members and supporters who greeted him with applause.

Sporting a red “Make America Great Again” cap and a matching red quarter zip with what appeared to be the seal of the US president embossed on it, Trump suddenly spotted the young girl – and became enamored by her curly brown locks.

“Oh, I love that girl,” the president said in a video circulating on social media on Monday. “I love that hair. I want her hair!”

Trump then attempted to cut a deal with the young girl.

“Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that,” Trump continued to laughter from onlookers.

“I voted for you,” the girl appeared to say, pointing a finger up to the sky.

Pointing his finger back, Trump replied: “I voted for you too.”

President-elect took a photograph with the young supporter at his West Palm Beach golf club ( mashawbird/Instagram )

Trump then called the child “beautiful” and invited her to join him on his golf cart for a photo, while he brandished a thumbs up.

“That’s amazing,” an onlooker is heard saying. “You can say you were with the president, and you played golf with him.”

While Trump was praised for showing his “human” side, others thought the exchange was “weird.”

“This is so freaking creepy and weird,” the Republicans against Trump X account wrote along with the video clip.

Another X user refuted: “This is why people love Trump. He’s human just like the rest of us and actually has a heart.”

Trump, who once boasted a 2.5 handicap, has been teeing off on his West Palm Beach golf club nearly “every lunchtime” since his election victory earlier this month, a source told the New York Post.

Among his competitors is his teenage granddaughter Kai Trump, who is said to have a 0.2 handicap and is determined to beat the president-elect’s “club championship” record, the Post reported.

The golf club was the site of the second alleged assassination attempt on Trump on September 15, when suspected would-be assassin Ryan Routh allegedly hid in the bushes armed with an assault rifle before being foiled by Secret Service agents.