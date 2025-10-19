Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump issued a threat to Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro, on Sunday morning after the South American leader spoke out against the deadly U.S. attacks against vessels in the Caribbean the Trump administration has accused of ferrying drugs.

In a Truth Social posting the U.S. president seemed to suggest that Petro’s country could play host to a U.S. invasion or military campaign of some kind as he vowed that his administration would use force to “close” the so-called “killing fields” in Colombia if the Petro government did not take action first.

His remarks refer to areas where cartel violence against civilians and others is rampant, particularly in rural, forested areas where paramilitary groups like the National Liberation Army (ELN) are present. Colombia’s government has struggled against those groups in armed conflicts dating back decades.

“President Gustavo Petro, of Columbia, is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Columbia. It has become the biggest business in Columbia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it, despite large scale payments and subsidies from the USA that are nothing more than a long term rip off of America,” the U.S. president wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning.

He declared that U.S. subsidies to Colombia would end immediately, and warned: “Petro, a low rated and very unpopular leader, with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump warned on Truth Social that Gustavo Petro must stop so-called ‘killing fields’ in Colombia ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Trump’s statement came just hours after Petro denounced an escalating campaign of U.S. military strikes against vessels in the Caribbean Sea, which the White House have accused of ferrying drugs bound for the United States. That campaign continues, with the most recent strike being reported on October 16. Two survivors were captured by the U.S. military in the wake of the Oct 16 attack, and were repatriated to Ecuador and Colombia.

Petro, in a statement, wrote that one U.S. strike in September targeted a civilian boat in distress — not a drug-smuggling vessel, as U.S. officials claimed. The Colombian president accused Trump of “murder” over the attack, which killed one person on board.

"The Colombian boat was adrift and had its distress signal up due to an engine failure," said Petro. He added: "We await explanations from the US government."

"Fisherman Alejandro Carranza had no ties to the drug trade and his daily activity was fishing,” said the Colombian president.

Trump’s “explanation” appears to have been an overt threat to engage the U.S. military in an attempt to occupy sovereign Colombian territory. At the same time, the Trump White House is reportedly moving towards a goal of orchestrating regime change in neighboring Venezuela, where like in Colombia the ruling government’s head Nicolas Maduro is accused by Trump officials of operating a state-sponsored drug cartel.

open image in gallery Gustavo Petro wrote on X that a man killed by a U.S. airstrike on a Colombian vessel in September had no ties to the international drug trade ( AP )

In a second post, Petro delivered a lengthier condemnation of the Trump administration’s foreign policy in the Americas: “A U.S. missile has killed a humble fisherman from Colombia in Santa Marta. The USA destroyed a family of fishermen in the city that will host the summit of Latin America and Europe. The USA has invaded national territory with a missile fired to kill a humble fisherman, has destroyed his family, his children. This is the homeland of Bolívar and they are murdering his children with bombs. The USA offended the national territory of Colombia and killed an honest, hardworking Colombian. Let the sword of Bolívar be raised!”

In Venezuela, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, Trump officials aim to bully top Maduro officials, including possibly the president himself, into resigning or fleeing the country. Opposition figures told the outlet that the White House is implicitly threatening to assasinate Maduro or other government figures if the president does not let go of power.

Meanwhile, the head of the U.S. Southern Command overseeing the strikes and escalation of U.S. military might near Venezuelan territory, just stepped down after expressing concern with the attacks according to a new report.

U.S. officials in both the Trump and Biden administrations have argued that the 2024 elections in Venezuela were fraudulent, and tainted by acts of political repression and other factors. The Trump administration ramped up rhetoric earlier this year when it accused Maduro of direct involvement in drug smuggling operations, though the Justice Department also made that accusation initially in 2020 during the first Trump administration.

According to the DOJ and White House, Maduro runs “Cartel de los Soles”, a drug-smuggling organization linked to the sun emblems on the uniforms of top Venezuelan military brass. It also charged him with running elements of the FARC militant group in Colombia, which largely disbanded three years prior but still maintains some presence.

“In his role as a leader of the Cártel de Los Soles, Maduro Moros negotiated multi-ton shipments of FARC-produced cocaine; directed that the Cártel de Los Soles provide military-grade weapons to the FARC; coordinated foreign affairs with Honduras and other countries to facilitate large-scale drug trafficking; and solicited assistance from FARC leadership in training an unsanctioned militia group that functioned, in essence, as an armed forces unit for the Cártel de Los Soles,” Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement in 2020.