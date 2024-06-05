Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s gun license is set to be revoked by the New York City Police Department following his historic conviction on 34 felony counts.

An NYPD spokesperson said that the former president’s license was initially suspended when he was indicted on falsifying business records in April 2023, reported NBC News.

Now NYPD sources have told CNN that the agency will revoke the license, which Trump has had for more than a decade, in the wake of his conviction.

CNN reported that two of Trump’s three pistols were handed over to NYPD on 31 March 2023. A third weapon was “lawfully moved to Florida,” the source told the network.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a federal crime. According to the law offices of Jeffrey Lichtman, there is usually a mandatory minimum prison sentence of six months to two years.

Donald Trump holds up a replica flintlock rifle awarded him by cadets during the Republican Society Patriot Dinner at the Citadel Military College on February 22, 2015 in Charleston, South Carolina. NYPD officials are set to revoke his gun licenese following his felony conviction. ( Getty Images )

Trump, who has full-time Secret Service protection, was convicted of 34 felonies on May 30 and is set to be sentenced in July.

The NYPD’s Legal Bureau will complete its investigation “that will likely lead to revocation of his license,” the senior police official told CNN. The former president could ask for a hearing to challenge the revocation of his license.

Last September, Trump’s campaign was forced to clarify comments that he bought a Glock pistol at a South Carolina gun shop, given that he was under indictment at the time.

“President Trump buys a [Glock] in South Carolina!” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung posted on X with video of him at the Palmetto State Armory in Summerville.

“I’ve got to buy one. I want to buy one,” Trump said in the video.