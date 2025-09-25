Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has instructed federal agencies to prepare for widespread dismissals of staff should a government shutdown occur next week, a move that signals a far more aggressive stance than in previous impasses.

A memo issued by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Wednesday night advised agencies to contemplate a "reduction in force" for federal programmes whose funding is set to expire, is not otherwise secured, and is deemed "not consistent with the President's priorities."

This marks a significantly more aggressive approach compared to previous government shutdowns, when non-essential federal employees were typically furloughed, only to return to their posts once Congress approved spending.

Unlike a furlough, a "reduction in force" would not merely lay off staff but permanently eliminate their positions.

This could cause further disruption to a federal workforce already subjected to substantial cuts this year, stemming from initiatives by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and other parts of the Trump administration.

Should a shutdown conclude, agencies are instructed to revise their "reduction in force" plans "as needed to retain the minimal number of employees necessary to carry out statutory functions," the memo states, a document first brought to light by Politico.

U.S. Capitol Police officer stands watch as lawmakers leave the House of Representatives ( AP )

This move from OMB significantly increases the consequences of a potential government shutdown next week and escalates pressure on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. They have kept nearly all Democratic lawmakers united against a clean funding bill pushed by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans that would keep the federal government operating for seven more weeks.

OMB noted that it held its first planning call with other federal agencies earlier this week to plan for a shutdown.

The budget office plays point in managing federal government shutdowns, particularly planning for them ahead of time. Past budget offices have also posted shutdown contingency plans — which would outline which agency workers would stay on the job during a government shutdown and which would be furloughed — on its website, but this one has not.

The memo noted that congressional Democrats are refusing to support a clean government funding bill “due to their partisan demands,” which include an extension of enhanced health insurance subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, plus a reversal of Medicaid cuts that were included in Republicans' big tax and spending law.

"As such, it has never been more important for the Administration to be prepared for a shutdown if the Democrats choose to pursue one," the memo reads.

It also notes that the GOP's signature law, a major tax and border spending package, gives “ample resources to ensure that many core Trump Administration priorities will continue uninterrupted.”

OMB noted that it had asked all agencies to submit their plans in case of a government shutdown by Aug. 1.

“OMB has received many, but not all, of your submissions,” it added. “Please send us your updated lapse plans ASAP.”