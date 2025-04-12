Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal flamed Donald Trump in yet another critical editorial, this time accusing him of “making it up as he goes,” with his tariff decisions hurting the United States and its allies.

“You almost have to smile” when the president claims the shuddering economy is “all going according to plan,” scoffed the editorial Thursday.

The “reality is that Mr. Trump is making it up as he goes, and it would help if he had an actual strategy to deal with China.,” the newspaper added.

Instead, Trump is “outright punishing the allies he needs for a coherent China strategy. He’s imposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico and insulted Canadian national pride. He’s hit Japan with 24 percent tariffs, South Korea with 25 percent, and Europe with 20 percent. He’s hit Vietnam with 46 percent — though the boom in that country’s exports to the U.S. since his first-term tariffs has come at China’s expense,” The Journal noted.

He has imposed a gargantuan 145 percent tariff on products from China, while pausing most of his other global tariffs for 90 days, the newspaper acknowledged.

open image in gallery Donald Trump is winging it, says Wall Street Journal editorial ( AP )

But at the same time, Trump is doing Chinese President Xi Jinping “a favor by refusing to enforce a law passed by Congress” demanding the sale of TikTok by Chinese-controlled owner ByteDance, argued the paper. Last week he extended the deadline for a TikTok sale by “another 75 days after China walked away” from a near-deal, The Journal added.

Trump is also refusing to impose sanctions on Chinese firms that buy oil from Russia and “thus help Moscow’s war machine,” noted the newspaper.

Trump’s “ad hoc, scattershot tariff policy won’t solve” the trading imbalance with China, The Journal added. “So far he’s hurting his own cause and country more than he’s hurting the Chinese Communist Party.”