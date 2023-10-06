Watch live as Donald Trump and his family business continue to stand trial in New York on Friday 6 October.

An accountant who prepared the former president’s financial statements was back on the witness stand for a fourth day on Thursday, in the civil fraud trial examining whether Mr Trump exaggerated his wealth.

He didn’t attend the proceedings himself yesterday, after choosing to be there 0 and avail himself of the news cameras waiting outside - for the three prior days.

The business fraud trial stems from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit alleging that Mr Trump and his business ginned up financial statements that vastly overvalued Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and other assets.

Mr Trump denies any wrongdoing and says Ms James, a Democrat, is just trying to damage his 2024 presidential campaign.

The non-jury trial concerns allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. The attorney general is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Mr Trump doing business in New York.

The witnesses so far have been two accountants who worked on the financial statements, which went to banks, insurers and others.