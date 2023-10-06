Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live from court as Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial continues in New York

Oliver Browning
Friday 06 October 2023 14:34
Comments

Watch live as Donald Trump and his family business continue to stand trial in New York on Friday 6 October.

An accountant who prepared the former president’s financial statements was back on the witness stand for a fourth day on Thursday, in the civil fraud trial examining whether Mr Trump exaggerated his wealth.

He didn’t attend the proceedings himself yesterday, after choosing to be there 0 and avail himself of the news cameras waiting outside - for the three prior days.

The business fraud trial stems from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit alleging that Mr Trump and his business ginned up financial statements that vastly overvalued Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and other assets.

Mr Trump denies any wrongdoing and says Ms James, a Democrat, is just trying to damage his 2024 presidential campaign.

Related

The non-jury trial concerns allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records. The attorney general is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Mr Trump doing business in New York.

The witnesses so far have been two accountants who worked on the financial statements, which went to banks, insurers and others.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in