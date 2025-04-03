‘Fertilization president’ has gutted fed’s IVF team, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed “fertilization president,” has gutted a federal in vitro fertilization team as part of his mass firing spree at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The six epidemiologists, data analysts, and researchers who had their jobs axed Tuesday worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Assisted Reproductive Technology Surveillance System (ARTSS) and tracked the progress of IVF in the U.S.

Trump previously told NBC News that his administration would protect IVF access and would urge government or insurance companies to cover the cost of the service.

Drilling down on his commitment to IVF treatment, the president said, “I’ll be known as the fertilization president” while speaking at a Women’s History Month event in March.

In February, Trump igned an executive order aiming to reduce the costs of in vitro fertilization, a medical procedure that helps people facing infertility build their families.

“Americans need reliable access to IVF and more affordable treatment options, as the cost per cycle can range from $12,000 to $25,000,” the order said. “Providing support, awareness, and access to affordable fertility treatments can help these families navigate their path to parenthood with hope and confidence.”

Trump calls himself the ‘fertilization president’ at Women’s History Month event. ( Reuters )

The vital department, which was mandated by Congress in 1992, worked under the CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health branch, which was also gutted Tuesday, reports NBC News.

ARTSS monitored IVF outcomes, including whether women gave birth to multiple babies’ or delivered prematurely.

The department created a vital tool: the IVF Success Estimator, which allowed women to estimate their chances of having a live birth using IVF.

Last week, the Trump administration announced that it would slash 2,400 CDC workers and 1,200 NIH employees.

Barbara Collura, CEO and president of reproductive health nonprofit RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, has warned that the president had made a grave mistake.

“This is a big handicap for the administration as they embrace IVF and want to expand coverage,” she told NBC News.

“These are the right people to have at your side,” Collura urged.

According to the CDC, IVF is the most common form of assisted reproductive technology in the U.S.

Over 8 million babies have been born from IVF since it was first achieved in 1978, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The Independent contacted the CDC for comment.