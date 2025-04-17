Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump lashed out at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday morning, suggesting that his “termination” is coming soon - despite having no power to enforce this.

The outburst come less than a day after Powell warned that Trump’s tariffs were “highly likely” to cause inflation and could put the Fed in a “challenging situation” where it’s trying to balance growth and manage inflation.

Powell’s speech suggested the Fed does not plan to cut rates anytime soon – something Trump has been pushing him to do.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank moved to slash its interest rates on Thursday, further angering Trump.

open image in gallery Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has remained firm in his decision to remain in charge of the independent central banking system ( Getty Images )

“The ECB is expected to cut interest rates for the 7th time, and yet, ‘Too Late’ Jerome Powell of the Fed, who is always TOO LATE AND WRONG, yesterday issued a report which was another, and typical, complete ‘mess!’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Too Late should have lowered Interest Rates, like the ECB, long ago, but he should certainly lower them now. Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough!”

Trump, who nominated Powell for Federal Reserve chair during his first term, does not have the power to remove him.

The Fed operates as an independent entity from the executive branch, free from political influence. While the president does appoint the board of governors, the Fed does not seek or need presidential permission to make decisions such as choosing when to cut interest rates.

Powell, who was renominated to serve as chair by former President Joe Biden, is set to remain chairman of the Fed until at least 2026, when his term expires.

open image in gallery Trump nominated Powell to chair the Federal Reserve in 2017 during his first term. Since then, he has turned on Powell ( Getty Images )

Powell had already made it clear he would not step down even if Trump asked him to.

Presidents, including Trump, have sought to pressure the Federal Reserve into making certain decisions for political gain, but president explicitly does not have the authority to control it.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped Trump from trying to exert control.

Trump has used his social media platform to share his opinion on what the Fed should do and criticized it for following his advice. The president also recently signed an executive order attempting to seize more control over it’s regulation responsibilities. The closest escalation, though, was Trump’s firing of several independent agency officials