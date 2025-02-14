Judge orders Trump administration to lift funding freeze on US foreign aid temporarily
A judge has ordered the Trump administration to temporarily lift the funding freeze that has shut down U.S. aid and development programs abroad.
In another setback for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, Judge Amir Ali issued the order Thursday in a lawsuit brought by companies that receiving U.S. funding for programs abroad.
Trump froze almost all foreign aid in late January, a decision that has devastated foreign aid contractors.
In the order, Ali said the Trump administration did not take into account the “extraordinary harm” caused by freezing foreign aid.
More to follow
