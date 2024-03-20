Trump can appeal order to keep Fani Willis on election interference case, judge rules

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia has issued a certificate of immediate review allowing the former president and eight of his co-defendants to appeal the decision to allow Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis to remain on the state’s criminal case against them.

Judge Scott McAfee ruled last week that Ms Willis should not be disqualified from pursuing her racketeering case against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee and his 18 co-defendants after defence lawyers had argued that her romantic relationship with one of the prosecutors on her team, Nathan Wade, constituted a conflict of interest, prompting Mr Wade to step down on Friday.

Judge McAfee’s latest order does not automatically stay the trial court proceedings.

He instead states his intention to address pending pre-trial motions regardless of whether or not any appeal submitted by the defendants is taken up by the Georgia Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals could though still decline to hear the case.

More follows…