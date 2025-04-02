Trump announces $100M deal with Doug Emhoff’s law firm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The law firm that Doug Emhoff, the husband of former vice president Kamala Harris, works at has agreed to provide at least $100 million in pro bono services to the Trump administration – the latest law firm to cut a deal with the administration to avoid repercussions.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher will provide services dedicated to helping veterans, Gold Star families, law enforcement members and first responders as well as combating antisemitism and ensuring judicial fairness, President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

The law firm also agreed to end diversity, equity and inclusion hiring practices and promised it would not deny clients such as government officials or members of “politically disenfranchised groups.”

open image in gallery Trump has signed executive orders directly targeting law firms – which has spawned legal challenges to the move ( Getty Images )

Willkie Farr & Gallagher said it proactively reached out to the administration to strike a deal after Trump signed executive orders targeting other law firms that he accused of liberal bias, fraudulent litigation or other improper practices.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher had represented two Georgia poll workers in their defamation case against Trump ally Rudy Giuliani.

Emhoff joined as a partner at the law firm in January.

Sources familiar to the matter told the Los Angeles Times that Emhoff told the firm’s leadership he disagreed with them making a deal.

Thomas Cerabino, the Chairman of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, said the law firm’s agreement with the administration was “consistent” with their view of legal representation, commitment to complying with the law as it relates to its employment practices and history of working with clients across the political spectrum.

“The Firm looks forward to having a constructive relationship with the Trump Administration, and remains committed to serving the needs of our clients, our employees, and the communities of which we are a part,” Cerabino said.

open image in gallery Doug Emhoff joined Willkie Farr & Gallagher as a partner in January. He disagreed with the deal the firm made with the Trump administration, according to the LA Times. ( EPA )

Trump has launched a retribution campaign aimed at law firms that have assisted prosecutors in cases against Trump and his allies.

That includes WilmerHale, where Robert Mueller worked before and after he served as special counsel in the Trump-Russia investigation and Jenner & Block, where Andrew Weissman worked before and after assisting Mueller in the investigation.

Covington & Burling, which employed lawyers who assisted special counsel Jack Smith in criminal investigations into Trump, has been subjected to Trump’s sanctions. Perkins Coie, which represented Hilary clinton in her 2016 presidential campaign against Trump.

Trump also sanctioned Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP – where a lawyer who assisted prosecutors in Trump’s New York criminal trial formerly worked. The law firm similarly struck a deal with the administration to lift the sanctions that would have cost lucrative government contracts.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, another law firm, had also sought a deal with the administration to prevent sanctions.