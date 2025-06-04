Trump demands Congress back DOGE’s $9.4 billion cuts to USAID and PBS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House plans to ask Congress this week to claw back $9.4 billion in already approved funding to foreign aid and public media outlets, as the administration seeks to make permanent some of the cuts and priorities of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The package includes $8.3 billion in cuts to foreign aid efforts ranging from climate work to LGBT programs, as well as $1.1 billion clawed back from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which partially funds NPR and PBS, an administration official told The Independent.

Republican lawmakers have expressed mixed feelings about the clawback package.

“The House is eager and ready to act on DOGE’s findings so we can deliver even more cuts to big government that President Trump wants and the American people demand,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said last week on X, promising the cuts would end USAID’s “insane spending.”

The proposal, expected to be submitted as early as Tuesday, would have 45 days to pass.

Elon Musk has criticized administration’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ for not doing more to cut spending ( Getty Images )

Senator Susan Collins of Maine, chair of the Appropriations Committee, has said she’s unsure that’ll be enough time.

“It’s extremely complex and the rules, because there hasn’t been a successful rescission package in many, many years,” she told NBC News.

“Rescission would irreparably harm communities across America who count on public media for 24/7 news, music, cultural and educational programming, and emergency alerting services,” NPR CEO Katherine Maher said in a statement, adding that the potential cuts could hurt “public safety in every community” given public radio’s role in facilitating government emergency alerts.

“CPB is firmly committed to ensuring that funding for public media provides local communities with accurate, unbiased, and nonpartisan news and information, and we take seriously concerns about bias that have been raised,” Patricia Harrison, President and CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, said in a statement on Tuesday. “The path to better public media is achievable only if funding is maintained. Otherwise, a vital lifeline that operates reliable emergency communications, supports early learning, and keeps local communities connected and informed will be cut off with regrettable and lasting consequences.”

The Independent has contacted PBS for comment.

The broadcasters have already signaled they’ll push back on Trump’s wider attempts to defund them, though.

PBS and NPR are already suing Trump, after the president signed an executive order in May calling on the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to cease funding the broadcasters.

The latter is also suing Trump over an attempt to remove its board members. During its lawsuit, the corporation stated that the administration attempted to assign a DOGE team to the organization. However, the outfit denied the request, arguing that federal law states the organization “will not be an agency or establishment of the United States Government.”

Many of the foreign aid programs on the chopping block are associated with another DOGE target, the U.S. Agency for International Development, which the administration shuttered in March, moving its remaining operations to the wider State Department.

The cuts to USAID, part of larger disruptions to U.S. HIV/AIDS-prevention programs, have been linked to thousands of deaths.

The rescission plan is separate from the administration’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” of proposed domestic spending, which passed the House last month.

The outgoing Musk has criticized that bill for not doing more to reduce government spending.

"I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, doesn't decrease it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk told CBS News as he was departing.

"I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful," he went on. "But I don't know if it could be both. My personal opinion."