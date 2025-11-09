Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump promised to pay almost all Americans $2,000 as he touts his tariff plan in a Truth Social posting spree.

As part of his multi-post rant touting tariffs, the president promised: “ A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

It’s not immediately clear when that payment would come or in what form. The president mentioned no other details about the payment.

The announcement comes days after Trump attended a lavish dinner party at Mar-a-Lago as the longest-ever government shutdown drags on. As many Americans turn to food banks during the shutdown, the event Trump attended featured a three-course menu of beef filet, truffle dauphinoise, pan-seared scallops and a trio of desserts, including “Trump chocolate cake.”

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER,” Trump wrote Sunday morning.

The president promised most Americans a $2,000 ‘dividend’ as part of his Truth Social posting spree ( AP )

“We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place.”

The Supreme Court last week heard oral arguments in the challenge to President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs. Three lower courts have already ruled that his use of emergency powers to impose the levies were illegal.

The justices appeared skeptical of his tariff plan. As the high-stakes case is in their hands, Trump posted about why he believes the tariffs should remain in place.

“So, let’s get this straight??? The President of the United States is allowed (and fully approved by Congress!) to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country (Which is far more onerous than a Tariff!), and LICENSE a Foreign Country, but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff on a Foreign Country, even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY,” the president wrote in a separate Truth Social post Sunday morning.

“That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind! The whole thing is ridiculous! Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can’t Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!! Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON???” he continued.