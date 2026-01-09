Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House reportedly told the Secret Service that former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was responsible for a security leak that led protesters to interrupt President Donald Trump’s dinner at a Washington, D.C., restaurant in the fall.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Axios that the White House told the Secret Service that Greene may have tipped off the Code Pink protesters who disrupted Trump's dinner.

Greene — who was previously a MAGA firebrand before a public falling out with the president — has pushed back on the allegations, telling Axios that the insinuation was an "absolute lie, a dangerous lie."

"I would never do that," she said.

Greene acknowledged that she had recommended Joe’s Seafood restaurant to Trump, but didn't know that he was eating there that night.

The White House has reportedly told the Secret Service that former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene may have provided Code Pink protesters with the location of President Donald Trump's dinner last fall, allowing them to confront him at the restaurant and disrupt his dinner

The former congresswoman posted on X that she had nothing to do with the protest.

“Only the WH set up President Trump’s reservation at Joe’s, NOT ME!!,” Greene posted. “I had ZERO knowledge of when his reservation was! The only people who could have tipped off Code Pink was the restaurant or the WH!”

She said the White House was targeting her “because they are mad at me for telling the truth about the President and forcing the release of the Epstein files.”

Greene told Axios the outlet should be asking the Secret Service why it didn't sweep Joe's Seafood before the president's dinner.

“Code Pink was in the restaurant because the WH and Secret Service did NOT sweep Joe’s, did NOT set up metal detectors and check everyone in the restaurant, and did not do any of their normal security protocols that they do at every public event he attends!!!” she wrote on X.

On the night of the incident, Code Pink protesters held signs and chanted "Free D.C.! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time" at the president.

Trump responded by calling for the protesters to be jailed.

Melissa Garriga, a spokesperson for Code Pink, told Axios that Greene had nothing to do with their protest and had not fed their group information.

Code Pink protesters confront President Donald Trump during his dinner at Joe's Seafood in Washington, D.C.

"That absolutely did not happen, to the point it is comical," she told the outlet.

Greene does have some connection to Code Pink. She is friends with the group's co-founder Medea Benjamin, and her opposition to U.S. military spending in Ukraine and Israel aligns with Code Pink's beliefs.

"I have enjoyed a friendship with Medea for a few years now, even though politics says that's not allowed," Greene said in a prior statement.

Benjamin and members of Code Pink met with Greene in November after she announced she was resigning from Congress.

Greene and Trump had a very public and fast-moving fallout after the Georgia Republican accused the president of abandoning his "America First" agenda. She was also vocally opposed to his "big, beautiful" tax legislation and said his refusal to acknowledge the affordability crisis was hurting his credibility with voters struggling to pay their bills.