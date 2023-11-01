Trump super PAC mocks DeSantis in heel-wearing gimmick

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Trump super PAC is mocking Florida Gov Ron DeSantis’ alleged affinity for heels by gifting the presidential candidate an expensive pair of shoes adorned with the colours of the Puerto Rican flag for Christmas.

The gimmick is intended to poke fun of the rumours that the Republican is in favour of the territory becoming a state. The Daily Mail was the first to report the news.

According to the outlet, Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Make America Great Again Inc., said, “America knows Ron DeSantis loves boots (with lifts inside of them) and Puerto Rican statehood, so we couldn’t think of a battery early Christmas gift to the governor than a pair of Puerto Rican boots.”

She added: “We are willing to give the boots as a “‘loan’” so that the governor can get around Florida gift laws and accept the boots like he accepted a golf simulator from a wealthy donor.”

The $99 pair of handcrafted shoes are similar to Dr Martens in style and feature the colours red, white and blue.

Rumours about Mr DeSantis using shoe lifts have been circulating across the internet this month, with experts claiming that the governor is using a height-enhancing insole to appear taller as he goes against Former President Donald J Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

The presidential hopeful is reportedly 5 ‘11.

In a press release, Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, said, “The embarrassing #BootGate story has longer legs than Ron DeSanctimonious.

“No matter how hard Ron tries to click his heels three times, the misery still won’t go away as he continues to plummet in the polls and has become the butt of every single joke in the national media.”

Mr DeSantis denied the rumours while appearing as a guest on the PBD Podcast.

“No, no. Those are just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese boots,” Mr DeSantis said after the show’s host, Patrick Bet-David, reportedly showed him photos in which he appeared to be wearing lifts.

The results of a new Iowa poll conducted by the Des Moines Register, NBC News and Mediacom shows Mr Trump is currently leading his rivals by about 30 percentage points.