The Democratic National Committee is taunting Donald Trump for not agreeing to a second debate against Vice President Kamala Harris by putting up billboards that name-call the former president a “chicken.”

As Trump gears up for his rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania on Monday evening, billboards in the area will feature the former president’s face superimposed onto a chicken suit with the words: “There’s no debate: Donald Trump’s a chicken”.

The image will also be featured on a mobile billboard that will circle his rally “to remind voters of how much of a chicken Trump is,” DNC deputy communications director Abhi Rahman said.

The chicken campaign arrives after the former president announced “there will be no third debate” and doubled down on the refusal, claiming it is “too late” for another to occur because early voting has begun.

“It wasn’t so long ago that Donald Trump boasted he’d debate ‘anytime, anywhere’ but after Vice President Kamala Harris held him to account for his failures as president and dangerous second term agenda in their first debate, it’s no surprise Trump’s turned chicken – too scared to face the music again,” Rahman said in a press release.

The DNC reminded people that during the 2020 presidential election cycle, Trump and President Joe Biden debated on October 22, after early voting began in more than half of the U.S.

“The American people deserve another opportunity to hear Vice President Harris and Donald Trump lay out their starkly different visions for our country side-by-side before Election Day,” Rahman said.

Harris has already agreed to another debate against her opponent on October 23 hosted by CNN.

Critics largely believed Harris outperformed Trump in their first debate, though the former president asserted he did better.

Although it was the first presidential debate between the official party candidates, it was the second presidential debate overall. Trump debated President Joe Biden in June on CNN – the result of which caused widespread mistrust in Biden and ultimately led to him dropping out of the race.

The Independent has asked the Trump campaign for comment on the billboards.

The DNC reportedly originally said they would send staffers dressed in chicken suits to Trump’s Pennslyvania rally but changed their minds after it was published on Monday, according to NBC News.