UNLV professor killed in 2023 mass shooting is named as part of Trump’s DEI crackdown at colleges
Patricia Navarro-Velez, 39, one of three people gunned down in December 2023
A Las Vegas university professor who was killed in a mass shooting at the campus more than a year ago has been named by the Trump administration in a new investigation into Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in higher education.
Patricia Navarro-Velez, 39, was one of three people gunned down in December 2023 mass killing on the school’s campus. A spokesperson for UNLV confirmed that she had been named as part of a federal investigation by the Department of Education.
The probe is part of Donald Trump’s ongoing efforts to remove DEI programs from educational institutions and within government agencies. The feds had targeted 45 different colleges as part of their investigation. Navarro-Velez was named as one of the UNLV educators being looked at for violating Trump’s anti-DEI order that was issued in January 2025.
“UNLV is aware of the federal investigation. Three former UNLV professors were participants in the mentoring program known as the PHD Project,” the statement, shared with Fox5 said.
“Two of them are no longer with UNLV. The third person was Patricia Navarro Velez, a beloved professor who was tragically killed on our campus by a gunman on Dec. 6, 2023.
“In accordance with the Nevada System of Higher Education policy, UNLV is committed to and will provide equality of educational and employment opportunity for all persons regardless of race, sex, age, color, national origin, religion, disability, sexual orientation, gender, genetic information, pregnancy, or veteran status.”
UNLV added that it could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.
Prior to her death Navarro-Velez had worked as an assistant professor of accounting and had “devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants”, college president Keith Whitfield said at the time.
She had joined UNLV nearly five years before the mass shooting as a professor of accounting, where she primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems.
Navarro-Velez received her PhD in accounting from the University of Central Florida, received her master’s from Bowling Green State University and received her bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Puerto Rico, Ponce.
The UNLV spokesperson added the professors were involved in the PhD Project, which is an organization that aims in recruiting “a broader talent pipeline” into doctoral programs, according to its website.
The Independent has requested comment from the White House on the investigation.
