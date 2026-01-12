Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said that landmark civil rights protections ushered in during the 1960s have resulted in white people being treated “very badly.”

The president was interviewed by The New York Times last week and was asked whether he believed civil rights protections that began in the 1960s with the passage of the Civil Rights Act “resulted ultimately in the discrimination against white men.”

“Well, I think that a lot of people were very badly treated,” Trump replied. “White people were very badly treated, where they did extremely well and they were not invited to go into a university or a college.”

“So I would say in that way, I think it was unfair in certain cases,” the president said.

Trump added the protections “accomplished some very wonderful things, but it also hurt a lot of people,” and claimed that “people that deserve to go to a college or deserve to get a job were unable to get a job.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said that landmark civil rights protections ushered in during the 1960s have resulted in white people being treated ‘very badly’ ( Getty Images )

“It was a reverse discrimination,” he said.

Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, the country’s oldest civil rights organization, blasted Trump’s comments in a statement to The Times.

Johnson said there was “no evidence that white men were discriminated against as a result of the civil rights movement, the Civil Rights Act, and efforts to rectify the long history of this country denying access to people based on race in every measurable category.”

Trump’s remarks follow his administration’s rapid dismantling of diversity, equity and inclusion offices and as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission urged white men to come forward if they believe they have experienced discrimination at work.

The agency, established under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, enforces federal anti-discrimination laws in hiring and in the workplace, where employers are prohibited from discriminating against an applicant or employee on the basis of race, religion, sex, skin color, national origin, age, disability or genetic information.

open image in gallery Andrea Lucas, acting chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, urged white men to come forward if they believe they have experienced discrimination at work ( REUTERS )

Last month the agency’s acting chair, Andrea Lucas, posted a video on social media asking: “Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex?”

Lucas — a prominent critic of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts — said white men “may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws.”

“Contact EEOC as soon as possible,” she said in the video. “EEOC is identifying, attacking and eliminating all forms of race and sex discrimination, including against white male applicants and employees.”

Vice President JD Vance held a similar position on the matter in December, when he shared a link to an essay that claimed diversity initiatives had deprived white men of opportunities.

Vance called diversity policies “a deliberate program of discrimination primarily against white men” in a post on X. He claimed that by dismantling the initiatives, the Trump administration has “dedicated itself to eradicating racist discrimination.”