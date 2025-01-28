Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The State Department will “maintain” the “spirit” of President Donald Trump’s order rescinding DEI programs - a move that will likely leave the agency downplaying Black History Month, according to a report.

As part of Trump’s efforts to drastically scale back diversity programs, federal departments have been asked to shut down DEI departments, rescind DEI guidance and put all DEI workers on leave.

An email, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, offered State Department officials vague guidance for Black History Month imploring staff to highlight “valuable contributions of individual Americans throughout U.S. history, while ensuring our public communications maintain the spirit of the directive eliminating DEAI programs”.

However, programming and content related to accessibility or people with disabilities would have “no restrictions.”

A State Department official told the Journal that staff was taking it to mean no public events or messages about Black History Month. The month has been celebrated since the 1970s. Trump recognized and celebrated February as “National African-American Month” all four years during his first term.

“That’s how we’re reading it,” the official told the outlet. “The diplomats I spoke to today, with decades of experience, couldn’t remember a time we failed” to mark Black History Month, the official added.

Donald Trump, pictured in 2019, celebrated Black History Month all four years he was in office. Now the State Department is being advised to maintain the ‘spirit’ of his most recent anti-DEI orders since he hsa returned to office. That will likely leave the agency downplaying the month ( Getty Images )

State Department officials may not release public-facing messages or events on Saturday, an unnamed official told the Wall Street Journal.

When confronted with a similar question on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the “White House certainly still intends to celebrate,” but added that it will also “continue to celebrate American history and the contributions that all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or creed have made.”

The Independent has asked the State Department for further clarification.

Trump promised to end federal DEI programs while on the campaign trail, adopting the opinion of many Republicans who believe the measures threaten merit-based hiring and unfairly target majority populations such as white men. Other communities have also criticized them. Some Asian-American students opposed affirmative action admission policies believing they stifle high-achieving students. Other people have accused DEI programs of portraying Black Americans as “victims.”

However, studies have shown that prioritizing diversity in the workplace benefits companies, educational institutions, organizations, and more.

Trump has called DEI programs “illegal and immoral” believing they waste resources.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order revoking several decades-old diversity programs that sought to increase, strengthen, and protect diversity initiatives in the federal government.

New Secretary of State Marco Rubio has backed the Trump ideas and even sendt messages to staff saying that there was talen in the agency, but “upholding strict meritocracy is essential to securing our nation’s future,” according to the Journal. He also encouraged aides to report ongoing DEI programs.