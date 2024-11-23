Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick to be secretary of defense, has called for an “educational insurgency” to take over American schools in an appearance on a right-wing podcast.

During a CrossPolitic discussion about religiously affiliated schools, Hegseth explained his idea for a system of “classical Christian schools” to provide “recruits” for an underground army that could eventually launch an “educational insurgency”.

Host Toby Sumpter said: “I think we need to be thinking in terms of these classical Christian schools are boot camps for winning back America.”

open image in gallery Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, at the US Capitol ( Getty Images )

“That’s what the crop of these classical Christian schools are gonna do in a generation,” Hegseth agreed. “Policy answers like school choice, while they’re great, that’s phase two stuff later on once the foothold has been taken, once the recruits have graduated boot camp.”

“We call it a tactical retreat,” Hegseth continued. “We draw out in the last part of the book what an educational insurgency would look like — because I was a counterinsurgency instructor in Afghanistan — and kind of the phases that Mao [Zedong] wrote about.

“We’re in the middle of phase one right now, which is effectively a tactical retreat where you regroup, consolidate, and reorganize. And as you do so, you build your army underground with the opportunity later on of taking offensive operations in an overt way.”

He added to laughter: “Obviously, all of this is metaphorical and all that good stuff.”

Right Wing Watch first reported that the nominee to be defense secretary was a guest on the show on Monday to discuss his 2022 book Battle for the American Mind. The podcast comes after claims two of Hegseth’s tattoos are associated with far-right extremism, though he dismissed the accusations as “anti-Christian bigotry”.

The veteran and Fox News weekend anchor has been dogged by controversy since a police report emerged regarding allegations of sexual assault against a woman at a conservative event in California in 2017. Hegseth says the encounter was consensual.

open image in gallery Former Fox News host Hegseth has been accused of sexual assault, which he denies ( REUTERS )

The allegations make him one of a number of Trump’s prospective candidates to be accused of sexual misbehaviour, including former attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz stepped back from consideration amid reports that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, an allegation he forcefully denies.

Hegseth’s probability of being confirmed appears to have dipped significantly since Gaetz’s departure.