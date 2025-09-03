Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued an order requiring indefinite local cooperation and coordination with Donald Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C.

Trump’s move to federalize the policing of D.C., which has seen him send in members of the National Guard, ICE and other government agencies to assist the Metropolitan Police Department in cleaning up urban crime, was initially only set to last for 30 days, a period that would have expired next week.

But the mayor’s announcement suggests it now appears to be ongoing.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's latest order instructs local authorities to continue to collaborate with Donald Trump's 'Safe and Beautiful Task Force'

Her order establishes a Safe and Beautiful Emergency Operations Center, whose role will be to “manage the district’s response, coordinate centralized communications, and ensure coordination with federal law enforcement to the maximum extent allowable by law within the district.”

But the instructions might equally be interpreted as an attempt to regain control of her district by setting the terms for interactions between local officials and the troops making up Trump’s “Safe and Beautiful Task Force.”

Bowser’s order also insists that federal agents identify themselves clearly in interactions with the public on the streets of Washington and refers to the current state of play as “the Presidential emergency” and as a “federal surge,” making it plain that the takeover is a White House initiative and not her’s.

While the likes of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have spoken out angrily about the prospect of Trump doing the same in other Democrat-run cities, Bowser has “delighted” the administration with her pragmatism, according to officials cited by The Washington Post.

She has reportedly met with Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller in the interest of staying onside and having a voice in ongoing law enforcement discussions.

Trump has thanked Bowser for her cooperation with his military takeover of D.C. but she may merely be being pragmatic

“I think she’s very smart to be doing this,” a senior official told the Post, adding that they appreciate the mayor’s “candor and recognizing she needed help.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also praised her, saying the administration is “grateful to continue partnering with Mayor Bowser to make DC the safest city in the country,” adding that her fellow Democrats “should take note, working with President Trump means safer communities and less crime – no one in their right mind could seriously oppose that.”

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump himself beamed: “We don’t have a crime problem in Washington anymore... The mayor has been very helpful.”

Elsewhere, however, Bowser has expressed concern about ICE agents in particular “terrorizing communities” with their raids on undocumented migrants by arresting people in front of schools, restaurants and places of business and said she believes the presence of the Guard is not necessary and an example of overreach.

Her argument on that latter point appears to be backed up by the news this week that its members have picked up more than 500 bags of trash as part of their duties, despite being sent out on a law and order beat.