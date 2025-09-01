Trump says DC is now ‘crime free.’ It had 400 reported incidents in the last week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a spree of Truth Social posts on Labor Day, President Donald Trump declared Washington, D.C., a “crime free zone” following his National Guard takeover of the capital.

Trump also specifically praised Mayor Muriel Bowser, claiming she had “become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING.”

However, available crime statistics from D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department show 442 crimes reported in the district over the past seven days.

These include 50 reports of violent crime: one homicide, 23 instances of assault with a dangerous weapon, 24 robberies, and two cases of sex abuse. Nearly 250 thefts were also reported over the past week.

Trump began his so-called crime crackdown in D.C. on 11 August. As part of the effort, his administration took over the city’s police department and sent in National Guard troops, FBI, and ICE agents into the streets.

open image in gallery Members of the National Guard armed with sidearms patrol Union Station on August 25, 2025 ( Getty Images )

The president said the action was necessary “to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been celebrating the daily impact on X, sharing her own arrest numbers.

She wrote this morning: “On this Labor Day, we honor the men and women in law enforcement who work tirelessly day and night to keep our communities safe. In Washington, DC, 71 additional arrests have been made — including another Tren de Aragua gang member — and 9 more illegal firearms are off the street.”

Although hundreds of crimes are still being reported, as recently as January, the Department of Justice was touting the fact that violent crime in Washington “is the lowest it has been in over 30 years.”

Trump, however, has said he plans to follow suit with a federal takeover of law enforcement in other major cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Baltimore, and Oakland.

The president also hit out at governors who have spoken out against him — JB Pritzker of Illinois, Wes Moore of Maryland, and Gavin Newsom of California — contrasting them to Mayor Bowser, writing: “Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others like Pritzker, Wes Moore, Newscum, and the 5% approval rated Mayor of Chicago, who spend all of their time trying to justify violent Crime, instead of working with us to completely ELIMINATE it, which we have done in Washington, D.C., NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE. Wouldn’t it be nice to say that about Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and even the Crime Drenched City of Baltimore??? It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!!”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has hailed his National Guard takeover of Washington, D.C., as a success despite more than 400 incidents in the past week ( Getty Images )

Trump further wrote: “Mayor Bowser’s ratings have gone up, in a short period of time, 25%, and the people of D.C. are thanking her for stopping crime wherever she goes. It’s not a miracle, it’s hard work, courage, and being SMART.

“The top Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. said, during the riots, and when I sent the troops in early, that they couldn’t have done it without us. They were completely overwhelmed! If we hadn’t gone in early, on top of the Palisades plus fires, L.A. would have lost the Olympics. Congratulations to Mayor Muriel Bowser, but don’t go Woke on us. D.C. is a GIANT VICTORY that never has to end!!!”

On Labor Day morning, the president also posted about tariffs on imports from India and appeared to question the success of Covid-19 vaccines.

Trump was seen heading to his golf course in Stirling, Virginia, shortly after the first of the posts went live on Truth Social.

The slew of missives comes after fevered speculation on Friday night that the White House was covering up something about the health of the president and that he might have even died, having not been seen in public since Tuesday.

Trump was seen departing the White House to play golf on Saturday morning and on Sunday night, posted: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”