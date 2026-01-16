Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s top economic advisor has floated the idea of a new “Trump card” that would avoid the need for an industry-wide credit cap, in what appears to be the latest attempt to cash in on the presidency.

“Our expectation is that it won’t necessarily require legislation because there will be really great new Trump cards presented for folks that are voluntarily provided by the banks,” Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, said Friday.

Last week, Trump called on credit card companies to cap interest rates at 10 percent, claiming that Americans were being “ripped off.” Hassett told Fox News’s “Mornings with Maria” that the administration had been in contact with banks already about the new “Trump cards.”

“We’ve been in conversations with the big banks, with CEOs of many of the big banks who think that the president is on to something, that he’s got a great idea,” he said, without offering further detail.

Trump credit cards are the latest in a long list of presidential merchandise endeavors, which include phones, watches, sneakers, guitars and bibles, among other things – though some have not been the success he may have hoped for.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s top economic advisor has floated the idea of a new ‘Trump credit card’ that would avoid the need for an industry wide cap, in what appears to be the latest attempt to cash in on the presidency ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The $500 golden T1 cell phone that Trump's family business promised to release last year is still not available. The device was hailed as one that would be “proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best."

But both the T1's shipping date and U.S. manufacturing ambitions gradually began to shift, even as Trump Mobile continues to accept $100 deposits for the device.

open image in gallery The $500 golden T1 cell phone that Trump's family business promised to release last year is still mysteriously under wraps ( Getty )

open image in gallery Donald Trump promotes his new range of branded guitars on Truth Social on November 20 2024 ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Elsewhere, some among the MAGA faithful were ticked off with his watch company after a number of buyers complained of delivery issues.

Back in October, reviews of the presidential timepieces sat at an average of 2.7 stars out of 5, according to TrustPilot, with many customers leaving Trump-like reviews blasting the operation as a “scam.”

Styles include “Fight Fight Fight Malachite,” the “Mugshot Suit Collectible,” and the “First Lady Mini” in “hot pink,” according to the official website, with prices ranging from $499 to $799, and even higher for custom-made designs.

open image in gallery Trump unveiled his ‘Never Surrender’ high-top shoes for $399 in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Trump also launched the “limited edition” American Eagle-branded electric and acoustic guitars in November 2024, retailing from $1,500 to as much as $10,500, as well as unveiling his “Never Surrender” high-top shoes for $399.

A financial disclosure report from the Office of Government Ethics released last June revealed that the president had made over $10 million selling branded merch.

According to the report, “Trump Watches” generated $2.8 million, “Save America” coffee table books earned $3 million, and Trump's sneakers and fragrances combined for a total of $2.5 million in profit.

Sales of Trump’s Greenwood Bible made $1,306,035 and “45” guitars made $1,055,100.