Donald Trump will review evidence shared by Jack Smith as part of the classified documents case the special counsel brought against the former president today at a special facility in Miami, according to a report.

Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that Mr Trump and his attorneys will visit a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in Miami on Tuesday to conduct a review of the highly classified materials at the heart of the investigation into the former president.

This will reportedly include those seized by the FBI during the search of Mr Trump’s Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, in August 2022.

Mr Trump is accused of allegedly mishandling national security papers and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them after he left office in 2021.

More follows...