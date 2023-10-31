Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump to view classified documents case evidence at secure facility today, report says

Former president to conduct first known review of classified papers at centre of federal case against him

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Tuesday 31 October 2023 15:20 EDT
Comments
<p>Republican presidential candidate former US President Donald Trump</p>

Republican presidential candidate former US President Donald Trump

(Getty Images)

Donald Trump will review evidence shared by Jack Smith as part of the classified documents case the special counsel brought against the former president today at a special facility in Miami, according to a report.

Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that Mr Trump and his attorneys will visit a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in Miami on Tuesday to conduct a review of the highly classified materials at the heart of the investigation into the former president.

This will reportedly include those seized by the FBI during the search of Mr Trump’s Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, in August 2022.

Mr Trump is accused of allegedly mishandling national security papers and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them after he left office in 2021.

More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in