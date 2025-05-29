Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump officials’ move to deport Columbia activist Mahmoud Khalil likely unconstitutional: judge

Mary Papenfuss
in San Francisco
Thursday 29 May 2025 01:27 EDT
Comments
Mahmoud Khalil
Mahmoud Khalil (AP)

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration's efforts to deport Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, in part to protect U.S. foreign policy, is likely unconstitutional.

New Jersey U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz said that Khalil, who had a legally obtained green card to permanently reside in the U.S., was "likely to succeed" in his claim that the administration’s determination that he is a threat to U.S. foreign policy is "unconstitutionally vague."

But Farbiarz stopped short of releasing Kalil from detention in Louisiana,.

The judge said the Trump administration’s use of the little-known provision in immigration law to deport Kalil would be “unprecedented.”

The Department of Homeland Security cited the provision in its action against Khalil that grants the secretary of state the authority to deport someone if it’s determined that the person “would have serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

The foreign policy law was “unconstitutional as applied” to Khalil, who “acted solely within the United States,” Farbiarz wrote in his 101-page ruling.

The judge also noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio failed to “affirmatively determine” that Khalil’s actions had in any way affected U.S. relations with another country.

Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil
Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Farbiarz, however, also noted that Khalil must provide proof regarding other issues raised by the Trump administration, including that he failed to provide information about memberships in certain organizations when he applied for his green card.

Farbiarz said he would soon issue another order detailing the next steps in the case..

Khalil’s legal team praised the ruling. “The district court held what we already knew: Secretary Rubio’s weaponization of immigration law to punish Mahmoud and others like him is likely unconstitutional,” they said in a statement.

They called Khalil’s continued detention an “affront to justice” and vowed to continue fighting for his freedom.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in