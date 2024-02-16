Furious Trump responds after judge orders him to pay over $350m in fraud case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump blasted the decision in his New York civil fraud trial, unsubstantially accusing the Justice who oversaw the trial and the New York attorney general of working together to impose financial penalties on him for political reasons.

“A Crooked New York State Judge, working with a totally Corrupt Attorney General who ran on the basis of “I will get Trump,” before knowing anything about me or my company, has just fined me $355 Million based on nothing other than having built a GREAT COMPANY,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

Just like the former president has claimed before during other trials and investigations, Mr Trump declared it was “election interference” and a “witch hunt.”

His statement comes moments after New York Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that Mr Trump, his adult sons and former associates of the Trump Organization were liable for more than $350 million for defrauding investors and banks in order to obtain favourable treatment on some of his properties.

Justice Engoron spent months hearing testimony and evidence regarding the case which was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James two years ago.

Ultimately, Justice Engoron decided Mr Trump and his co-defendants were liable for tens of millions of dollars as well as barred the former president from holding a top position in a New York company for three years.

Mr Trump cannot obtain loans from New York banks for three years as well.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 (AP)

Though the decision was not unexpected, Mr Trump still lambasted Justice Engoron’s decision as a “Complete and Total SHAM”.

The former president claimed there were no victims, damages or complaints resulting from the yearslong financial fraud he conspired in. Instead, he said it “satisfied” banks and insurance companies.

Mr Trump went on in his long Truth Social rant to directly attack Justice Engoron and Ms James – a tactic he has no shortage of using in his effort to defend himself against accusations and rulings.

Mr Trump said he planned to appeal Justice Engoron’s decision.