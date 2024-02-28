Trump fraud trial judge ‘sent envelope containing suspicious white powder’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial was reportedly mailed an envelope containing “suspicious powder” – prompting an emergency response at the courthouse.

Police responded to a 911 call around 9.30am on Wednesday morning regarding a report of “suspicious powder”.

A court official at 60 Centre Street in Manhattan had opened the envelope, causing white powder to spill onto their pants, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.

The envelope was addressed to Justice Arthur Engoron, according to ABC7 – the man who presided over Mr Trump’s trial and handed down a $454m verdict against the former president in the case last week.

While the judge reportedly did not make contact with the substance, two court officers were exposed, the outlet reported.

The NYPD could not confirm to The Independent that the incident was related to the judge.

The spokesperson said that there were no injuries and the building was not evacuated following the discovery of the powder.

Justice Arthur Engoron presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial

The Independent has reached out to the courthouse for more information.

The incident comes just one day after Donald Trump Jr, the former president’s oldest son, was also sent an envelope containing white powder.

Earlier this month, Judge Engoron ordered Mr Trump to pay $355 million — plus interest — and barred him from holding top positions at any New York company for three years after he, his adult sons, Trump Organization executives and some of his entities were found liable for fraud.

Mr Trump’s lawyers launched an appeal against the hefty ruling on Monday.

Throughout the trial, the former president frequently railed against Judge Engoron on Truth Social, describing him as a “political hack”.