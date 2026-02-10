Pantless Trump with tattoos featured on German carnival floats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump, wearing no pants, will feature at German carnival celebrations as one of the traditionally satirical and provocative floats.

Organizers showcased the carnival floats in the cities of Mainz and Cologne in Germany Tuesday.

They also included Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a sinking boat, with his conservative predecessor and erstwhile rival, Angela Merkel, spearing the boat with a trident.

Another was of Markus Soeder, the state premier of Bavaria - who frequently posts pictures of meals he eats on social media - sitting on top of a heap of sausages and dried meats, and with a sausage sticking out of his mouth.

open image in gallery Trump, with his tongue sticking out, is seen with a gagged Statue of Liberty ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery A tattoo on Trump’s rear references his immigration crackdown ( REUTERS )

The figures will be shown on Rosenmontag (Rose Monday), the peak of the German carnival season, a period characterized by excess ahead of the rigours of Lent, the 40 days of fasting that traditionally precede Easter.

"We have a whole lot of political motifs,” said Michael Bonewitz, a spokesperson for the Mainz Carnival Association (MCV), which traces its roots back to 1838.

“Probably the most spectacular one is Donald Trump dancing with the Statue of Liberty.”

Trump is shown with the word “ICE” written on his right buttock, a reference to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that is currently carrying out a controversial crackdown in the United States.

Trump’s administration has faced heavy backlash after federal immigration agents shot and killed two American citizens within weeks in Minnesota.

open image in gallery A second carnival float in Cologne, Germany, depicts Trump with no pants, with a series of kiss marks on his rear ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery A sign points to his bottom with the words ‘kiss here!’ ( REUTERS )

A second carnival float seen in Cologne, Germany, once again depicts Trump with no pants.

He is depicted with a series of kiss marks on his rear, with “Starmer,” “Fifa,” “EU,” and other names written near the lip marks.

A sign points to his bottom with the words “kiss here!”

Last year's Carnival celebrations were overshadowed in Germany by a deadly car-ramming.

"Of course, this is always a challenge, and the challenge is constantly growing because security requirements are becoming increasingly stringent," said Bonewitz.

"But you have to acknowledge that there will certainly be a limit; you can't protect yourself against everything."