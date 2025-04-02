Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump chastised four “disloyal” Republican lawmakers who indicated they will join Democrats in voting for a resolution to undo his tariffs on Canada, calling them “extremely difficult” in an overnight Truth Social rant.

Early Wednesday morning, Trump took to his social media platform to implore Senators Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul to “get on the Republican bandwagon” and remain loyal to their party.

All four senators had indicated they would join Democrats in voting for a joint resolution that would terminate the national emergency Trump declared in order to punish Canada for not stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

open image in gallery The president called the four Republicans ‘disloyal’ and ‘suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Why are they allowing Fentanyl to pour into our Country unchecked, and without penalty. What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS?” Trump said of the Republicans.

Democrats and some Republicans have expressed concern about the impact Trump’s tariffs have on the U.S.-Canada relationship as well as both countries’ economies.

“The Maine economy is integrated with Canada, our most important trading partner,” Collins said on Wednesday afternoon. “The tariffs on Canada would be detrimental to many Maine families and our local economies.”

McConnell, the former Senate Minority Leader, pushed back on Trump’s tariffs in an op-ed, warning they would hurt his constituents from Kentucky.

open image in gallery McConnell has disputed some of Trump’s policies, publishing an op-ed railing against tariffs ( AP )

Paul called those in favor of tariffs “wrong” saying it is a “fallacy to think it will help the country.”

“Tariffs are a tax and if you tax trade or anything, you’ll get less of it,” Paul told The Hill on Wednesday.

Trump has said the tariffs are necessary to “penalize” Canada for the “large amounts of Fentanyl” that come through the border.

Federal data indicates only a small amount of fentanyl comes into the U.S. from Canada. Customs and Border Protection seized approximately 43 pounds of fentanyl at the northern border between October 2023 and October 2024.

Authorities only seized around 11 pounds of fentanyl between October 2024 and February 2025.

But Trump has insisted the tariffs are necessary, even asking his followers from Kentucky, Alaska and Maine to “call these Senators and get them to FINALLY adhere to Republican Values and Ideals.”