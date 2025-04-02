Trump attacks four ‘disloyal’ Republicans for pushing back on Canada tariffs in late-night screed
Senators McConnell, Murkowski, Paul and Collins have indicated they will vote to terminate Trump’s national emergency
President Donald Trump chastised four “disloyal” Republican lawmakers who indicated they will join Democrats in voting for a resolution to undo his tariffs on Canada, calling them “extremely difficult” in an overnight Truth Social rant.
Early Wednesday morning, Trump took to his social media platform to implore Senators Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul to “get on the Republican bandwagon” and remain loyal to their party.
All four senators had indicated they would join Democrats in voting for a joint resolution that would terminate the national emergency Trump declared in order to punish Canada for not stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.
“Why are they allowing Fentanyl to pour into our Country unchecked, and without penalty. What is wrong with them, other than suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, commonly known as TDS?” Trump said of the Republicans.
Democrats and some Republicans have expressed concern about the impact Trump’s tariffs have on the U.S.-Canada relationship as well as both countries’ economies.
“The Maine economy is integrated with Canada, our most important trading partner,” Collins said on Wednesday afternoon. “The tariffs on Canada would be detrimental to many Maine families and our local economies.”
McConnell, the former Senate Minority Leader, pushed back on Trump’s tariffs in an op-ed, warning they would hurt his constituents from Kentucky.
Paul called those in favor of tariffs “wrong” saying it is a “fallacy to think it will help the country.”
“Tariffs are a tax and if you tax trade or anything, you’ll get less of it,” Paul told The Hill on Wednesday.
Trump has said the tariffs are necessary to “penalize” Canada for the “large amounts of Fentanyl” that come through the border.
Federal data indicates only a small amount of fentanyl comes into the U.S. from Canada. Customs and Border Protection seized approximately 43 pounds of fentanyl at the northern border between October 2023 and October 2024.
Authorities only seized around 11 pounds of fentanyl between October 2024 and February 2025.
But Trump has insisted the tariffs are necessary, even asking his followers from Kentucky, Alaska and Maine to “call these Senators and get them to FINALLY adhere to Republican Values and Ideals.”
