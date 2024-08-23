Jump to content

Watch: Trump campaigns in Las Vegas as Robert F Kennedy Jr gives endorsement

Oliver Browning
Friday 23 August 2024 21:40
Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch as Donald Trump campaigns in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday 23 August.

The Republican presidential nominee touted his pledge to end federal taxes on tips.

He was speaking on the same day that independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr said he would suspend his campaign, and endorsed Mr Trump.

The decision ends a presidential bid that he began as a Democrat trading on one of the most famous names in American politics.

His campaign indicated that he feared staying in the race would siphon support from Former President Trump, who is locked in a tight contest with Kamala Harris ahead of the 5 November election.

An environmental lawyer, anti-vaccine activist and son and nephew of two titans of Democratic politics who were assassinated during the turbulent 1960s, Mr Kennedy entered the race in April 2023 as a challenger to Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

