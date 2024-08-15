Suspect, 39, identified over break-in at Trump campaign’s Virginia office

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The man wanted in connection to a break-in at a Trump campaign office in Virginia has now been identified, according to authorities.

Toby Shane Kessler, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary and a warrant issued for his arrest, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release.

The sheriff’s office said that Kessler has a history of criminal behavior and appears to have been in the Washington metropolitan area since at least 2018.

Members of the public are asked to contact police with any sightings.

Kessler is accused of breaking into the Ashburn office at around 8.11pm on August 11, with investigators determining that he forced his way into the building through a back door and spent a brief period of time inside before leaving.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the suspect appeared to leave nothing behind, and it is still unclear if he took anything from the premises.

Toby Shane Kessler, 39, has been charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into a Trump campaign office in Virginia ( Loudon County Sheriff’s Office )

Surveillance footage had captured a man wearing a backpack and dark clothing entering the office, which is located in a suburban office park around 30 miles west of downtown Washington DC. The office is being leased by the Trump campaign and also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Anyone who believes they know the suspect, witnessed the burglary, or has any other information is asked to contact Detective Franks at 571-918-1869.

The burglary came as the FBI announced it had launched an investigation into the alleged hacking of the Trump and Biden-Harris campaigns and the release of sensitive documents.

Hackers targeted three Biden-Harris campaign staffers as well as Trump’s former adviser, Roger Stone, a source told NBC News.