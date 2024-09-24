Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Donald Trump’s presidential campaign is still being hacked, a reporter speculated after revealing an unknown individual - “Robert” - sent him stolen internal emails, a recent internal letter and dossiers of the potential vice presidential picks.

Weeks after US officials and the Trump campaign confirmed it was hacked and some of its internal communications had been sent to several news outlets, a new report says more internal Trump campaign documents have been stolen as recently as last week. The US intelligence community blammed Iran for a previous Trump campaign hack.

Judd Legum, a journalist who authors the political newsletter Popular Information, revealed on Tuesday an individual who only identified themself as “Robert” sent him internal Trump emails exchanged between top advisors between October 2023 and August 2024.

Legum said “Robert” also gave him an unpublished four-page letter, dated September 15, sent from a Trump lawyer to three individuals at The New York Times regarding an article.

The new report is similar to ones from Politico, New York Times and Washington Post in August which claimed the unknown individual sent them similar internal documents, like a lengthy dossier of Senator JD Vance.

The Trump campaign is reportedly still being hacked, according to a new report from a journalist who received recently dated internal emails ( Getty Images )

However, the recent date marked on the letter and emails exchanged in August indicate the Trump campaign is still being hacked, even after federal investigators confirmed the hack and said they are preparing to bring criminal charges against the bad actors.

The Independent has asked the Trump campaign for confirmation and comment.

In early August, the Trump campaign said some of its internal communications were hacked and pointed to a recent Microsoft report that suggested Iranian hackers “sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign.”

At the time, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said, “These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our democratic process.”

Iran has denied having any involvement in the leak.

All the news outlets, including Legum, have declined to publish the stolen material believing it would not benefit voters and could interfere with the election process – a lesson learned from Hillary Clinton’s stolen emails during the 2016 election.

Legum said some of the material could be “embarrassing” or “problematic” to members of the Trump campaign but ultimately did not provide any new insights.

In addition to the recent emails and letters, Legum said “Robert” also sent him the dossiers of Governor Doug Burgum and Senator Marco Rubio – contenders for Trump’s running mate. The documents, which were dated between February and April, were marked “Privileged & Confidential” by the Trump campaign.

The Post and Politico reported receiving a similar dossier for Vance.