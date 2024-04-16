Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump campaign furiously denies claim former president fell asleep in court

Mike Bedigan
Los Angeles
Tuesday 16 April 2024 01:04
Trump campaign furiously denies claim former president fell asleep in court (EPA)

Donald Trump’s campaign has furiously denied that the former president fell asleep during the first day of his historic criminal trial in New York, blasting the claims as “100% fake news”.

According to some reporters who were present in the courtroom on Monday, Mr Trump appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open, with some even claiming that he had fallen asleep at one point. The observation quickly inspired a new nickname for the 77-year-old online: “Sleepy Don.”

A statement shared with US news outlets following the conclusion of proceedings said: “This is 100% Fake News coming from ‘journalists’ who weren’t even in the court room.”

